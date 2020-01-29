New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Tuesday that five banks are willing to provide Rs 2.5 million rupees for road projects, and stressed the need for insurance for infrastructure projects.

The road transport minister also said the government is contemplating creating a Motor Vehicle Accident Fund for cases of stroke and leakage.

“About five banks are willing to give us around Rs 2.5 lakh crore in our projects. Our projects are economically viable,” Gadkari said as he addressed a workshop on motor vehicle insurance and road safety here.

He said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has 480 bankable projects and its toll transfer and operation model (TOT) has been a success.

Gadkari also stressed the need to include road projects in the country in the field of insurance.

“Several countries in the world are following the practice of securing infrastructure projects. These include Canada, Australia, the United States, South Africa and the United Kingdom,” he said.

The minister said the Supreme Court has made it mandatory for all new two-wheelers to have third-party insurance for five years.

Similarly, for cars and commercial vehicles, it is mandatory to have third party insurance for three years.

In case of default, there is a fine provision of up to Rs 2,000.

Under third party insurance, the responsibility of compensating an accident victim passes from the owner of the vehicle to the insurance company.

Underlining the importance of insurance, Gadkari said that with a small change in procedure in insurance practices, the death rate due to traffic accidents can be significantly reduced.

He said the ministry is considering forming a Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, which will compensate in cases of stroke and leakage.

The Fund will also be used for the medical treatment of accident victims.

He said that the amount of compensation in cases of blow and flight has increased to Rs 2 lakh, while for people injured in such cases, it is now Rs 50,000.

The minister said that it has been provided in the Motor Vehicles Act to protect those who help the victims of the accident.

The government is also considering taking measures to protect doctors, nurses and other medical personnel from discomfort in such cases, he said.

On the occasion, two special brochures entitled Road Safety Guide for Children and Road Safety and Safe Driving were published.

Expressing concern about the high number of traffic accidents of 5 lakh per year in which 1.5 lakh people die, the minister said those behind the defective DPR (detailed project report) will not be released and FIRs could also stand against him.

At the same time, he warned that non-functioning officials will be shown the exit door.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.