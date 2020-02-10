Five APC Councilors Dump Party for PDP

Five members of the council, who were elected on Monday on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Gusau region of the state of Zamfara, were transferred to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement signed to Governor Bello Matawalle by Yusuf Idris, the director general for media, public education and communication, says that the raid took place in the governor’s private residence in Gusau.

The defectors included Shehu Isa from Sabon Gari Ward, Abdulhamid Sani from Ruwan Bore Ward, Ibrahim Kogo from Wonaka Ward, Yahaya Aliyu from Madawaki Ward and Shamsu Umar from Rijiya Ward.

Idris further stated that the council’s decision to say goodbye was due to the improved security, successes in decimating banditry and the spread of development projects in their areas by the PDP administration under Governor Matawalle.

“Since politics is about developing and satisfying the desires of the electorate, and the governor is reshaping the state, particularly Gusau, voters will be happy to identify with such noble achievements,” added the statement.

“All city councilors that Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha, the leader of the PDP, introduced to the governor, assured their unreserved loyalty to the leadership of Matawallen Maradun to keep the state moving higher.

Alhaji Sanusi Sarki, PDP chairman of the Gusau local government, described the rejection of the council members as a sign of the acceptance and trust that the population has in the leadership of the PDP administration in the government-run state of Bello Matawalle, «said Yusuf.

The governor urged the newcomers to always give him useful advice in running the government.