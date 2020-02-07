Fit India Movement lacks spokes and handle

The Fit India movement has a “fitness promise” that reads …

“I promise that I will spend time doing physical activities and sports every day, and I will encourage my family members and neighbors to be physically fit and to make India a healthy nation.”

The central government also spends a good amount on promoting the movement. In the last budget, 1,350 rupees were earmarked for the establishment of health and wellness centers as part of the National Rural Health Mission.

But when it comes to cycling, it is as if the national associations hardly care!

This author recently accompanied Nigel Smith, a veteran and award-winning cycling coach from the UK, who has spent the past five years in Maharashtra. During the long drive to his training academy on the outskirts of Nashik, Smith repeatedly pointed out the quiet country roads and explained how well the area is suitable for cycling.

“Look at these streets!”, He pointed out again. “How calm and open some of these country roads are. You can always race here. And national associations don’t need a large organization to reach the police or block the streets. It also doesn’t require a lot of infrastructure, ”said Smith.

“That is why the state associations have to organize more state-sponsored events here.”

Cycling is one of the pillars of the Fit India movement and its promotion should also be a top priority for the CFI. The organization and financing of such events should therefore be the responsibility of the associations.

But let alone that the CFI organizes such events in numbers, according to Smith, not even registered cyclists have the opportunity to participate in many races.

“India is doing well on track cycling for Asian juniors, even though there are no velodromes here. The talent pool is still very small. Our boys are racing at the national level, but cannot participate in local events here in Nashik that promote cycling.

“If they do, the CFI will ban them because they are part of a tournament that is not affiliated with the parent company.”

Organizing local events through independent bodies is certainly not a breeze, and as Smith indicated, a tough introspection must come from the end of the CFI to boost road cycling, which he says is as sacred to cricket players as “test cricket” ,

Because unlike running events such as marathons, where organizers and sponsors can reimburse banner costs, security fees and other costs through participation fees and advertising, cycling is an expensive sport in which only a few hundreds are likely to register for a race.

Instead of encouraging local organizers, however, the CFI forces them to spend more money, join the parent company, and then spend more on security and other measures.

How will you promote cycling with such an approach? And what is the benefit of the sponsors that they want to come back?

“So I think that the national associations have to think more about it. Bring more races. Which will lead to a bigger and fitter talent pool. The events give children the opportunity to demonstrate their skills for the first time or try cycling as a sport where someone else can determine if the child has potential.

“The children who are new to this sport will find out how much harder they have to train if they want to go to the next level. The children who win will see how much harder they have to work to stay there. If every state did that, you could create a culture and develop the next champions, ”says Smith.