Fishy Reddit video shows fish swimming against the stream and climbing a wall. But is it real?

The clip, posted on Reddit on Sunday, showed the fish showing unusual behavior by swimming against the water stream and climbing a wall.

Screenshot of video uploaded by Reddit user u / butchYbutch.

A video of a small fish climbing a wall has become viral and has surprised netizens.

The clip, posted on Reddit on Sunday, shows the fish showing unusual behavior by swimming against the stream of water and climbing a wall.

However, it did not continue due to a metal grid on the edge of the wall.

The video has received thousands of responses and responses. The clip has almost 80,000 votes.

This fish swims up a wall of r / neartoptal talent

While some users praised the fish’s efforts, others called it a manufactured video.

A user wrote that the fish seemed defeated at the end. Another user wondered how the fish can rest and let the water pass through its gills without having to swim.

While one user motivated the fish to cross the metal grid, the other said the video is fake.

Taking into account the authenticity of the video, a user wrote that there are examples of other fish climbing walls, but those fish are all flattened from top to bottom, unlike the one shown in the video.

He further wrote that he believed the fish was pulled to his mouth with a piece of monofilament or something like that.

If a 2015 National Geographic report has something to do, climbing fish is “nothing new” and many of them have the opportunity to go upstream.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.