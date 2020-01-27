2018 and 2019 were massive years for the Australian artist Sinnerand 2020 promises to be just as spectacular. He has just deposited his very first essential mix on BBC Radio 1, a milestone in the career of any DJ close to the star of Red Rocks or the release of a first album.

The 2-hour mix is ​​definitely a trip to home paradise, with the first half made up of deeper cuts and favorite tunes. The second half is where Fisher begins to drop his own songs, including “You Little Beauty”, and to finish everything with “Losing It”. There are also some late identifiers that you will want to pay attention to.

Check out Fisher’s first essential blend below!

List of tracks

01 Ali Love ft. Kali – Emperor (Maceo Plex Last Disco Rework) (CROSSTOWN REBELS)

02 Julie Marghilano – Filled with something (Remix Subb-An) (ABSTRACT THEORY)

03 Michel Cleis ft. Totó La Momposina – La Mezcla (STRICTLY)

04 Patrick Topping – Forget (HOT CREATIONS)

05 Biceps – Just (AUS)

06 Alex Arnout ft. Tyree Cooper – One Nation (ONE)

07 Flashmob – Need In Me (DEFECTIVE)

08 Maceo Plex – Frisky (CROSSTOWN REBELS)

09 DJ Assassin – A face in the crowd (Chris Simmonds Remix) (GLOBAL UNDERGROUND)

10 Fatima Yamaha – What’s A Girl To Do (Redondo Edit) (D1)

11 Azari & III – Hungry For The Power (Jamie Jones Ridge Street Remix) (TURBO)

12 Claude VonStroke – Barrump (DIRTYBIRD)

13 The Mekanism – Lost Girl (PLAY, SAY IT)

14 Melé – The 95 Vibe (CLUB BAD)

15 East End Dubs – bRave (FUSE LONDON)

16 Hot Natured ft. Anabel Englund – Shadow Child Remix (HOT CREATIONS)

17 FISHER – You Little Beauty (CAPTURE AND LIBERATION / ASTRALWERKS)

18 Martin Ikin – Hooked (CAPTURE AND LIBERATION)

19 Josh Wink & Lil ’Louis – How’s your evening so far? (Chris Lake Remix) (OVUM)

20 FISHER – Sugar Tits (CAPTURE AND RELEASE)

21 ID – ID

22 Eddy M – Let me tell ya

23 FISHER – Reverse Cowgirl (CAPTURE AND RELEASE)

24 Justin Martin – Needs (ID Remix) (WHAT TO DO)

25 ID – ID

26 Rebūke – Rattle (DRUMCODE)

27 Will Clarke – U Take Me Higher (ALL WE HAVE IS NOW)

28 FISHER – ID

29 FISHER – Losing It (CATCH & RELEASE / ASTRALWERKS)

