Mumbai The country’s fiscal deficit for 2019-20 is expected to expand to 3.8 percent and the next Budget can set a 3.5 percent target for 2020-21, a report said Friday.

The first full annual budget of the current government, which will be presented on February 1, will focus on reviving consumer demand through base-level income tax cuts, interest subsidies for small and medium-sized businesses and homes, he said. Bank of America Securities.

A correction in consumer demand is cited as one of the main reasons for a decline in economic growth to a decade low of 5 percent.

As calls for reviving the growth momentum increase, all eyes are on the strategy of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the fiscal deficit, as narrowing the gap may not help the goal.

“We continue to believe that expansive countercyclical fiscal policy is the need of the hour. We expect the finance minister to point to higher fiscal deficits of 3.8 percent of GDP (compared to 3.3 percent budgeted) in the year Prosecutor 20 and 3.5 percent in FY21, “said US brokerage analysts.

He added that the sharp corporate tax cut announced last year will result in a recurring sacrifice of 0.8 percent over the next two years, but he added that the government has room according to the NK Singh committee report, and also noted the long fiscal deficit. term be at 4.5 percent.

On the income tax front, there could be a cut in the levels of low-income groups to boost consumption, while small businesses can be offered a 2 percent interest subsidy on all their loans, said.

The subsidy is necessary to compensate for the problematic segment of the 0.85 percent increase in real interest rates since March, said the cost of the 2 percent subsidy will be 21.1 billion rupees or 0.1 percent of GDP.

There may also be an announcement of a grant of interest to homebuyers during the first year to rekindle the fall in demand for real estate, he said.

