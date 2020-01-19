The first TV spot for the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 by Gal Gadot made its debut during the AFC Championship game.

Wonder Woman 1984 is still five months away, but Warner Bros. does not waste time promoting the coming sequel. The first trailer debuted last month and now the first TV spot for Wonder Woman 1984 by Gal Gadot is here after premiere during the AFC Championship match between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS.

The first Wonder Woman 1984 TV commercial did not contain any new images of the coming sequel, but it could be a sign of things. Although WB does not normally do TV spots for the Super Bowl, things may be different this year with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 on the horizon. You can watch a low-resolution version of the Wonder Woman 1984 TV spot broadcast during the game below.

And # WonderWoman1984 just got its first TV spot during the # NFL’s #AFCChampionshipGame a few minutes ago. # WW84 marketing goes wild. 5 months to go. WB wants another 1B at #BoxOffice and that shows, haha! So different from the original #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/jJmn1iYdEo

All details about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 are kept secret, but the film would follow Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince if she comes into conflict with the Soviet Union in the 1980s and encounters a formidable new opponent, Cheetah.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wigg, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters on June 4, 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

