First, Trinamool congress joins opposition movement to move changes to Prez Kovind’s speech

New Delhi: In a first phase, the Trinamool Congress will join the opposition parties to submit amendments to President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, citing the controversial citizenship law as an achievement of the Narendra Modi government.

While Parliament is meeting today for the motion of thanks to the President’s speech, the party led by Mamata Banerjee will join a large number of other opposition parties to oppose the Citizenship Change Act.

It is planned to be raised in both parliament buildings, the congress, TMC, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) and the left parties intend to formulate a joint strategy to resist the controversial legislation.

Although leading opposition leaders have decided to protest in both houses, they also plan to post messages during the week for office hour and zero hour suspension to discuss the issue.

In the meantime, the BJP seems to have made it clear that it makes no sense to return to the law. The party has opted for MP Parvesh Verma – which was removed from the BJP campaign list for making comments about common divisions – to move the Motion of Thanks.

Former congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate on the opposition side, while Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will make comments from the TMC. In the event that Gandhi does not speak, party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor will present their comments.

The TMC that decides to move amendments to the address of the president takes on significance because the party has never used this parliamentary instrument since its inception in 1992.

Until now, it had cited respect for the office of the First Citizen. It will now become a member of the Congress, the CPI (M) and the Muslim League, among other things to submit amendments against the CAA, the national population register and the national citizen register.

Besides, holding protests during sessions and leaders submitting amendments against the CAA are also likely to slow down the passage of accounts and affect productivity, since the Center wants to pass a series of laws. Rajya Sabha will be particularly concerned because the opposition has a majority there.

The TMC has moved at least six amendments in the Rajya Sabha on President Kovind’s speech. The proposed changes concern violence against anti-CAA protesters, economic slowdown, division by lawmakers and detention of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union minister Bhupendra Yadav will move the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha.

