First suspected case of Coronavirus in Pakistan reported from Sindh province

It was after returning home that Shahzaib Ali Rahuja, a student of petroleum technology at a Chinese university about 1000 km from Wuhan, developed a fever and cough and used medication, but when his nose began to bleed, we rushed him to the hospital.

PTI

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 4:18 PM IST

Karachi: A suspected case of deadly coronavirus has been discovered in Sindh Province in Pakistan with an engineering student quarantined by authorities after his return from China.

Shahzaib Ali Rahuja, a petroleum technology student at a Chinese university about 1000 km from Wuhan, the epicenter of the corona virus outbreak, returned to the country from China via Qatar, his brother Irshad Ali said.

He returned to Karachi on Saturday night at insistence and unable to take a direct flight he arrived via Qatar on Saturday. They screened him at the airport in China and also in Karachi, but he showed no problems. It was after he got home that he got a fever and cough and took some medicine, but when his nose started bleeding, we rushed him to the hospital, “he said.

The brother posted a video on social media and let him sit on a hospital bed and bleed from the nose in a government hospital in Pir Jo Goth near Khairpur.

In the video, the brother claimed that doctors had locked them up in a ward and refused to treat his brother.

They left us alone after suspecting that Shahzaib had contracted the corona virus, he claimed.

He said that after his video went viral, the health authorities brought Shahzaib to the civil hospital in Khairpur and decided to send him to Karachi for screening and treatment because doctors said they didn’t need facilities in Khairpur.

The provincial health authorities have now placed him in an isolation ward at the civilian hospital in Khairpur.

However, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho told the media that Shahzaib had not shown any symptoms of the corona virus and that it was too early to diagnose his condition.

Several Pakistani citizens who were stranded in coronavirus-stricken China began to come home because Pakistan allowed flights to and from China on Monday.

The move came when dozens of airlines stopped flight services with China and governments increasingly blocked access for anyone who recently visited the country.

No less than 30,000 Pakistanis are based in China and more than 500 nationals were supposed to be in Wuhan.

The first flight from China landed on Monday at Islamabad airport with around 235 passengers, including 11 Chinese nationals, after the government allowed the resumption of flights after a suspension of a few days.

The death toll in the Chinese coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday and the number of people infected with the deadly disease rose to 20,438, the Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.

.