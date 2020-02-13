First pizza eating contest entitled “Pizza Crush Challenge”, which takes place on Valentine’s Day in Takoradi

The people of Sekondi-Takoradi will be thrilled on Friday, February 14th, for a special Valentine’s Day event entitled “PIZZA CRUSH CHALLENGE”.

As the name suggests, this is a pizza contest that is taking place on this Valentine’s Day as the first of its kind in Takoradi and Ghana.

Couples, lovers, partners and anyone who loves pizza are expected to gather in Pizza Hut, the venue of the PIZZA CRUSH CHALLENGE, to attend the event.

Couples compete in a pizza contest with other couples while their friends cheer them on. The ultimate winning couple will receive well-deserved prizes, including dinner for two, 3D cinema experience, photo shoot and souvenirs.

The event will be broadcast live on Facebook by Mexx Multimedia, one of the organizers. All captivating moments are captured and couples and audience have moments to interact with the MCs, Kwadwo Agyei Boakye of Radio Maxx & Yao Mawutor Fianu (formerly Paragon FM).

There will be other activities like; I know you, Pick n Win, performances.

Laami from “Stars of The Future”, season 4, and her band will improve the competitive mood with some carefully selected love songs.

The PIZZA CRUSH CHALLENGE is expected to be the largest outdoor event for couples on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Takoradi. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Couples wishing to participate in the PIZZA CRUSH CHALLENGE are expected to contact 0269352911.

The event takes place in the Pizza Hut in Takoradi, which is located opposite the Vienna night club.

They run a special Valentine’s Day sale. Super Five 4 Vals, breaded wings, Chips Combo, Jollof Combo and Pizza Folds.

Pizza Hut is definitely the best place to be with your partner on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14th, and any other day.

Source: www.ghgossip.com