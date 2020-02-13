First on CNN: Jessie Liu resigns from Treasury after pulling nomination

politics

The US lawyer, whose nomination for a top job in the Treasury department was rejected because she headed the office that oversaw Roger Stone’s law enforcement, has resigned, an administration official told CNN.

Jessie Liu, who previously headed the US law firm in Washington, submitted her resignation to the Treasury effective Wednesday night. She went to the finance department with the intention of filling a Senate-confirmed position that is no longer available after her nomination was withdrawn on Wednesday, the official said.

As head of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, Liu inherited many of the key ongoing cases from Robert Mueller’s special investigation, and also handled the politically charged case of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of Trump’s anger, who is also a CNN employee.

Trump’s decision to abruptly withdraw her nomination was directly related to her previous job.

When Trump and government officials considered accepting Liu’s nomination as Treasury Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes, a key factor in the talks was how the U.S. Attorney General had led it. The problem was not that she necessarily did something wrong, a person familiar with the thinking said, but that she no longer did anything to get involved in these cases.