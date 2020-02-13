First on CNN: Jessie Liu resigns from Treasury after pulling nomination

The US lawyer, whose nomination for a top job in the Treasury department was rejected because she headed the office that oversaw Roger Stone’s law enforcement, has resigned, an administration official told CNN.

Jessie Liu, who previously headed the US law firm in Washington, submitted her resignation to the Treasury effective Wednesday night. She went to the finance department with the intention of filling a Senate-confirmed position that is no longer available after her nomination was withdrawn on Wednesday, the official said.

The revoked nomination – coupled with the mass seizure of prosecutors from Stone’s case on Tuesday – kicked off an impressive cascade of developments that started on Monday.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office of Justice, DC, wrote in a file on Monday that a judge Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison after he was convicted last year of seven charges resulting from Mueller’s investigation had emerged, including lying to Congress and witnessing witness manipulations. Senior officials from the Justice Department later overruled this recommendation after Trump publicly complained on Twitter, despite insisting that he did not intervene directly.

As head of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, Liu inherited many of the key ongoing cases from Robert Mueller’s special investigation, and also handled the politically charged case of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of Trump’s anger, who is also a CNN employee.

Trump’s decision to abruptly withdraw her nomination was directly related to her previous job.

When Trump and government officials considered accepting Liu’s nomination as Treasury Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes, a key factor in the talks was how the U.S. Attorney General had led it. The problem was not that she necessarily did something wrong, a person familiar with the thinking said, but that she didn’t do anything to get involved in these cases, although it is not clear what scope she would have had.

Liu was appointed Minister of Finance for Terrorism and Financial Crimes in December. Previously, she headed the U.S. law firm, which oversaw the persecution and sentencing of Trump’s longtime political advisor until Attorney General William Barr replaced her last month. She also led the team that worked on convicting Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, Rick Gates.

Fox Business presenter Lou Dobbs, one of Trump’s onlookers, accused Liu on Tuesday of softening her office case against a former senate assistant who was convicted of sensitive leaks, and suggested that she had contributed to “cover up” its connections to the origins of the Russia investigation. Both of Dobbs’ claims have been presented without evidence.

Attorney General Bill Barr has been in favor of the president sticking to Liu’s nomination in recent weeks as the campaign against her nomination continued to grow and, according to a person familiar with the matter, appeared to be making progress with Trump. Department of Justice officials were surprised to learn on Tuesday that Trump had withdrawn her nomination.