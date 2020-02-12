First on CNN: Deval Patrick ends the 2020 presidential campaign

Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor who made a late entry into the 2020 Democratic race in November, ended his campaign on Wednesday, CNN said.

“I believed and still think we have a strong argument to get better results,” said Patrick. “But last night’s poll in New Hampshire was not enough to create the practical wind behind the campaign and move into the next round of voting.” So I decided to suspend the campaign with immediate effect. “

He added: “I am not putting my commitment to help on hold, there is still a lot to do. We face the most consistent choices in our lives. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic engagement for equality, equal opportunities and fairness, is at risk.

The announcement comes after Patrick delivered a disappointing performance with fewer than 1,300 votes Tuesday night in his neighboring state of New Hampshire.

A discouraged Patrick told supporters Tuesday night that he and his wife “should go home and rest and think about this outcome and make some decisions tomorrow morning about what the future of this campaign can and should look like.”

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a presidential candidate or a citizen. I will stick to it, ”said Patrick. “No matter what decision we make tomorrow morning about the practical feasibility of this campaign. I will stick with it and you too. “

This conversation prompted Patrick to end his campaign. He will email his supporters later Wednesday to explain his decision.

Patrick had left the Caucuses in Iowa and was hoping for better-than-expected performances in New Hampshire and South Carolina as the Democratic field weakened.

His hope: regional ties in New England and his appeal as the last African-American candidate in southern countries, where black voters make up the majority of democratic voters, would cause voters to give him a late look.

But in the end he was just a slip in New Hampshire overshadowed by the top candidates.

Patrick’s campaign highlighted the difficulty of getting into a presidential race months after other campaigns started raising money, hiring people, recruiting volunteers, and developing political platforms.

He had hired a few people, including campaign manager Abe Rakov, who had just left former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s campaign after O’Rourke pulled out of the race.

And he raised $ 2.2 million in the first six weeks of his campaign.

But Patrick’s later move-in came about when former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg decided to take part in the race and put hundreds of millions of his own assets in advertising.

Unlike Bloomberg, the former Massachusetts governor, backed by a Super PAC that flowed nearly $ 2 million in ads in New Hampshire, has never gained importance in the polls.

In November, a week after the race started, he had tried to fight in the Democratic field in Atlanta for a debate for which Patrick had not qualified. But he had to cancel an event at Morehouse College after only two people showed up. A CNN reporter’s photo of the room filled with empty chairs went viral.

Patrick struggled as a moderator, demanding that a public option be added to Obamacare instead of supporting “Medicare for All”, a government-run payer health program.

We face the “usual hurdle that tries to convince people that no one else is making this decision for them,” Patrick said in an interview with CNN in January. “This race is wide open and the other contestants who have spent months and months and years and years spent millions of dollars making themselves famous, but did not lock the race off.”

Patrick, who is close to former President Barack Obama, quit his job at Bain Capital, the Boston-based investment firm targeted by Democrats in 2012, because Mitt Romney was one of its founders.

He told CNN when he entered the race of his work at Bain: “I am a capitalist. I am not a market fundamentalist. I do not believe that private markets in the private sector solve every problem that needs to be solved in our society in good time. “