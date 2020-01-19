The first official image of Ian McDiarmid’s Palpatine from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been released.

Now that the last film in the Skywalker saga has been in the cinema for exactly a month, we are starting to see more official photos from the film. Recently, the Star Wars website unveiled a new The Rise of Skywalker image with Ian McDiarmid’s Palpatine, returning for the first time in fourteen years. In the picture Ian McDiarmid’s Palpatine sits on his throne that also carries his livelihood.

You can view Ian McDiarmid’s Palpatine’s image from Star Wars: The Rise or Skywalker Below.

The Palpatine image has been added to the Star Wars database with a wealth of information about planets, vehicles and characters. In the updated column of Emperor Palpatine, the site mentions how Ian McDiarmid’s return to the character was first marked by a transmission.

The return of Ian McDiarmid when Emperor Palpatine was received with mixed reception by fans and critics. Many praised how Palpatine’s recording Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bridged with the original and prequel trilogies, while others found the return of Ian McDiarmid as a cheap trick for mining nostalgia. Anyway, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has broken the billion dollar barrier, despite being the film with the lowest rating in the Rotten Tomatoes franchise.

Here is the official summary for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Lucas film and director JJ Abrams once again join forces to take viewers on an epic journey far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the compelling conclusion of the groundbreaking Skywalker saga, where new legends are born and the final struggle for freedom is yet to come.

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant , Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa through the use of previously unreleased recordings made for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now plays in theaters!

Source: Star Wars

New "Titans" photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe