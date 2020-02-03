First look at the released ‘WandaVision’ by Elizabeth Olsen

The first look at the upcoming WandaVision Disney Plus series from Elizabeth Olsen has just made its debut during Super Bowl LIV.

This year the MCU will be even bigger with two TV shows for Disney Plus: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Unlike other Marvel shows in the past, these shows are produced by Marvel Studios and have a direct effect on the events in Phase 4. For example, Kevin Feige said that WandaVision will connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the Scarlet Witch set from Elizabeth Olsen in both appear.

WandaVision star Paul Bettany recently revealed that fans might soon get a first look at the Disney Plus series, although he thought the series is still being filmed in Atlanta. However, WandaVision was also moved to a release date for 2020. During Super Bowl LIV, the very first look at WandaVision, in which we see the return of Scarlet Witch from Elizabeth Olsen and the vision of Paul Bettany. You can view the WandaVision Super Bowl spot below.

The universe is expanding. Marvel Studios ’The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki will be coming to #DisneyPlus soon. pic.twitter.com/rT2MrsO4MN

– Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) 3 February 2020

What do you think of the first WandaVision recordings? Disney Plus MCU series are you most looking forward to? Sound out in the comments below!

WandaVision revolves around Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch after the events of Avengers: Endgame and is supposed to follow the character after she has created an idyllic world in which the vision of Paul Bettany is still alive. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also confirmed that WandaVision will lead directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, whereupon Elizabeth Olsen will once again fulfill her role as Scarlet Witch. The first half of the series will follow signals from several sitcoms over the decades, while the second half is said to be a Marvel blockbuster.

WandaVision plays Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as The Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn as a curious neighbor.

WandaVision is scheduled for the premiere at Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. Keep up to date with the latest news about Elizabeth Olsen and the upcoming Marvel Studios series.

Source: Twitter

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

