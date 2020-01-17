First look at the new smart contact lens

by Edward C. Baig

Mojo Vision Lenses. Credit: Mojo Vision

The “eyes” have them – quite literally.

Someday, when walking down the street, an augmented user interface will appear like a floating screen over your real-life environment. You can discern your heart, glucose reading, a weather forecast, real-time translation or map. Or maybe the name and title of the person you are about to meet.

You may think I am describing Google Glass or some other type of violin glass visible to the outside world. What you’re wearing is something more subtle and straightforward than “Mission: Impossible-Ghost Protocol” – a pair of smart contact lenses that you can control with subtle eye movements and gestures.

In a hotel room outside the hotel during last week’s CES trade show in Las Vegas, we encountered an early demonstration of the Mojo Lens, billed as the world’s first “real smart contact lens”. (The Advanced Defense Research Service or DARPA has shown interest in a smart contact lens developed by the engineering firm IMT Atlantique in France).

The patented lenses are still in development from the original Silicon Valley pillar called Mojo Vision. One of the leading investors is Google’s Gradient Ventures. Google’s parental alphabet had worked then stopped a project that included a glucose-based contact lens.

Commercial availability for the Mojo lens is likely about two years away, with the most immediate use cases in business: areas such as retail, medical, public security and hospitality.

Looking into the darkness

But in the end, the hope is that any consumer will be able to wear versions, even those of you who don’t necessarily need to correct the bad eyesight.

The lenses also promise to help anyone struggling with low vision problems and during one of my demos, I managed to make people and objects in a dark room.

Now, I had not worn the contacts. Mojo has devised other intricate ways to “look at” the lenses.

On one occasion, I was wearing a VR-type handset that gave me the experience of selecting menus and objects on the screen, initially keeping my head fixed while my eye looked around. I found it more difficult than learning a new computer mouse.

Suffice it to say that there is no way to say how comfortable they are at this point, but these are the typical hard-type lenses that use rigid, gas-permeable materials and other polymers that will theoretically make them feel the same. to your eye as similar non-smart lenses. A hardening lens is designed to cover the cornea and rest on the “white” of the eye (the hard one). It is usually prescribed for people with irregular corneas or dry eyes.

You could use regular eye drops in saline. The contacts will be customized and prescribed by a regular ophthalmologist or doctor.

But the Mojo lens also includes a 14K-ppi teen screen, which Mojo Vision claims to be the smallest, densest screen ever designed for that purpose.

In order not to imagine putting electronic devices in your eye, the company says the whole system is safe and does not consume much power, with the tiny radio transmitting microscopes that have many orders of magnitude smaller than any of your cell phones or other devices.

Mojo works closely with the Food and Drug Administration, which has to give its final approval – the lenses are classified as medical devices. The FDA has given Mojo Lens a designation “Breakthrough Device” that is likely to accelerate the process through clinical trials and others.

And Mojo has announced a partnership with the non-profit Vista Center for the Blind and Visual in Palo Alto.

Making the calculation invisible

The company promotes the concept of “invisible computer”, where you have the data you want when you want it, but they are not bombarded or detached from the data you do not need.

The idea is that it won’t look weird to the outside world.

Smart sensors will help the smart lens determine when it doesn’t bother you, such as when reading a book, focusing on work or driving, says Steve Sinclair, former Apple chief executive, who is now Mojo’s senior vice president of product and marketing. . Such a sensor can detect when sitting in front of a car’s steering wheel, for example.

In addition to the gestures, the company says you’ll be able to control the lens interface with voice commands. You may also hear headphones when needed, not directly from a speaker in the lens, but through a wireless Mojo accessory you can wear hidden in a helmet, hat, cornice or necklace.

The system uses a proprietary wireless system to transmit data from the contact lens to the accessory. It uses Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to move data from your smartphone accessory and 5G or Wi-Fi to send data to the cloud.

How Much Do Smart Lenses Cost?

For the time being, Mojo doesn’t say how much these smart lenses will cost, but you will almost certainly be paying a premium over what you cover today every year for contacts.

Just as unclear is what, if anything, will insurance companies pay for these high quality lenses or how will Mojo pass along to the cost of replacing lost or broken lenses to the consumer? Some contact lens users know how often they can get out of your eye.

The company estimates that the lenses should last about a year before they need to be replaced and that the battery life should last all day.

Ultimately, Mojo can produce different colored lenses to appeal to people who wear colored contacts for cosmetic purposes. It is also possible that apart from the different recipes each of us has, the “smart” capabilities of the Mojo lens will be different from what your neighbor can do. One could still be an elaborate app store in Apple style someday filled with exactly what you want to do, play games through your contacts.

