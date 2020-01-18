The first look at Kumail Nanjiani and Lia McHugh from The Eternals has been revealed thanks to set photos.

Ready to be one of the most comprehensive films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Eternals will follow a race of cosmic creatures that protect the earth from various nefarious powers. In The Eternals we see Kumail Nanjiani taking on the role of Kingo. Kumail Nanjiani is best known for his comic roles in The Big Sick and Silicon Valley, but he is now moving to the superhero genre with The Eternals.

Lia McHugh joins Kumail Nanjiani in The Eternals, who will play Sprite in the upcoming movie. Lia McHugh’s Sprite, the youngest member of The Eternals, would be forever young. Lia McHugh previously played in a handful of horror films, but this will be the first important role of the actress in a tent with a large budget. Lia McHugh and co-star Kumail Nanjiani were both spotted working on The Eternals with fellow star Gemma Chan. You can see the first look at the characters of Kumail Nanjiani and Lia McHugh in The Eternals below.

Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Lia McHugh depicted on set of Marvel’s Eternals pic.twitter.com/pcqFYZCkVn

– Let’s talk forever! (@eternals updates) January 18, 2020

The scene in question appears to be bittersweet, as we see Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan hugging. We also see Kumail Nanjiani walking away with some bags, implying that he is leaving Gemma Chan and Lia McHugh. As for young Lia McHugh, she seems to be sitting casually on a suitcase and playing with her smartphone. Details about The Eternals are slim to nobody, but the production seems to be almost halfway, because the film is in the cinema at the end of the year.

In the comics, the Eternals are a fictional evolutionary outgrowth of humanity that have super powers and a longer lifespan than normal people. The super-powerful beings, created more than a million years ago by the Celestial Beings, were the result of genetic experiments that led to the creation of two different races: The Eternals and The Deviants.

Often the Earth defended against their monstrous counterparts, and the Eternals became embroiled in a civil war among themselves over whether or not to conquer the other races. One faction was led by Kronos and the other by his warlike brother named Uranos, with the side of Kronos eventually winning the conflict while Uranos and his followers were banned.

Directed by Chloé Zhao from a script written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan.

The Eternals will be released in the cinema on November 6, 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

