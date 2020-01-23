Michael Chabon attends the premiere of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard in Hollywood, California, on January 13, 2020.

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon has been a dedicated Star Trek fan since he was 10 – but when people ask if it is a “dream come true” to be a showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, he says no.

“I say ‘no’ because I would never have had the … chutzpah to dream that,” Chabon says. “I would have been very happy to shake Patrick Stewart’s hand and tell him how much I loved him on Star Trek. But to actually be able to write words that he will speak and do? It is incredible.”

Chabon’s office in Los Angeles – filled with trash cans and posters – is the lair of a serious Trekkie. There is a black velvet painting of an impending lizard man called a Gorn (Chabon can even name the classic Trek episode, “Arena,” in which he appears.) An old-fashioned, polyester Mr. Spock Halloween costume is in a box on a shelf nearby. A pin board next door is decorated with photos of people dressed as Star Trek characters. You may think they are friends and family, but they are strangers – Chabon bought the photos on eBay.

“That is more or less my sanctuary,” says Chabon, who keeps little secret of his love for pop culture. “As soon as you start Star Trek, you start a relationship with fans … that is very different from your relationship with Star Trek.”

Star Trek: Picard is the latest high-profile project to breathe new life into a venerated corner of the Trek universe – this time for the streaming TV service CBS All Access. Chabon says that for some fans, watching a new version of an old franchise that they love can feel a series of slaps in the face – even if they like the new story.

“It still reminds you that you don’t own it, that it is owned by a large company and that you ultimately have no power over it … (which) can feed a feeling of resentment or anger,” he adds to it. “I think I just made that sanctuary there to remind myself that I’m the first, last and always fan. I want to stay a fan.”

Chabon is known for unexpected career changes and this latest project is perhaps one of his biggest challenges to date. Patrick Stewart returns to play Jean-Luc Picard – a turn that “surprised” the old Star Trek actor.

“It was the only thing I was convinced of: no Star Trek, no more Jean-Luc Picard,” Stewart told reporters after a press conference in Pasadena. He last played the character in 2002, after 15 years in the lead roles in TV shows and films with characters from the Star Trek: The Next Generation syndicate series.

Stewart says that Picard, the former Federation Starship captain, had to have a different character to interest him now. The actor sat down in the writer’s room to help develop ideas – although he admits that Chabon initially intimidated him a bit.

“I was terrified in the first place because novelists have always been a kind of threat to me,” Stewart laughs. “I don’t understand how it works, as a novelist. Michael has actually been very open, very generous in talking to me.”

Chabon says that Stewart insisted on something new – for the character, for the show, for the series. “In the first conversation I ever had with Patrick Stewart, the main topic was: How are you going to do this in a way I have never done before? How do I get Picard in a way I have” you have never played it before “And what kind of story are you going to tell that feels like a Star Trek story that has never been told before?”

The new story, outlined in the first three episodes that were made available to critics in advance, focuses on Picard’s efforts to help a mysterious woman who might have a connection with another beloved character from Next Generation, the Android Data.

When he meets this woman, Picard is out of play and lives restlessly in the vineyard of his family in France. Now 92, he has left Starfleet and is disillusioned, perishing with guilt about how his service ended. This older Picard becomes short of breath as he climbs a set of stairs and is confronted with his own mortality – a theme that Chabon unexpectedly discovered while working on the show.

“When I started working on this first season of Picard, my father died,” says Chabon, who eventually wrote an essay for The New Yorker about the experience with his father, Robert Chabon, while writing Trek stories.

“Of course I thought a lot about not only his life that was coming to an end, but my life and my final death,” Chabon explains. “But I never thought,” I’m going to try to find a way to incorporate this into Star Trek. “It really wasn’t until the season was over; then I sat down and realized, wow … I worked elements of what I experienced emotionally and intellectually in telling stories. “

Chabon’s time for Trek began a few years ago, when Star Trek: Discovery executive producer Akiva Goldsman asked if Chabon would write an episode for the Star Trek: Short Treks series. He eventually joined the writing staff for Star Trek: Picard and later became the showrunner.

He has a growing list of TV credits: Chabon and his wife, fellow writer Ayelet Waldman, are among the co-creators of the Netflix mini series Unbelievable. The couple will also write and serve as executive producers / showrunners in a Showtime series based on his Pulitzer prize-winning novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay.

Chabon acknowledges that some may think that writing a Star Trek series does not meet his literary chops. But he thinks back to his father who loved Thomas Mann novels and the soap opera General Hospital. Chabon says his father has taught him – for example – that every pop culture that touches you is valuable and valid.