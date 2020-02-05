First Ladies With Viola Davis as Michelle Obama Is a Go

Brian Bowen Smith; JLN Photography / Shutterstock

How do you follow an Emmy-winning turn in How to get away with murder? In front of Viola Davis, she turns to Michelle Obama– and the former first lady.

E! News has learned that Davis has signed up for First Ladies, a new drama series in development at Showtime. The series, which was officially ordered for series on Wednesday, February 5, has Aaron Cooley on board as a writer and executive producer. First Ladies would follow the various spouses to American presidents. The first season would focus on Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

Davis has spent the past six seasons on ABC’s How A Get With Murder as a lawyer and professor of Annalize Keating.

“Throughout our history presidents’ spouses have exerted a remarkable influence not only on the leaders of the nation, but on the country itself.” Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. “First Ladies fits perfectly into the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, and shows how many personal relationships affect both domestic and global events. Making Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be happier with her extraordinary talent to launch this series. “

Davis and Julius Tennon are on board as exporting producers. Cathy Schulman, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan are also exporting producers. The official logline for the potential series: “In the east wing of the White House, many of the most influential and world-changing decisions in history have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will peel off the curtain for the personal and political life of these enigmatic women, with season one focused on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. “

Davis is the only actor attached so far.

The acclaimed actor won an Oscar and Golden Globe for Fences, an Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder and Tony awards for Fences and King Hedley II. She has been nominated for another Emmy – her fourth for How to Get Away With Murder – at the 2019 ceremony. The ABC drama will end during the 2019-2020 TV season. Before her Fences won, Davis was nominated for Oscars for her work in Doubt and The Help.

No premiere date for First Ladies was officially announced.

Originally published on Monday, August 26, 2019, 2:00 PM Punt