First forum for the tolerance of the Moroccan Judeo-Amazigh heritage begins

The first forum for tolerance of the Moroccan Judeo-Amazigh heritage is open on Monday in Agadir and runs until 7 February.

This event aims to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence between religions and to emphasize this heritage as part of the common identity of Moroccans.

“This cultural event will be characterized by the organization of a photo exhibition, cultural activities, conferences and a tourist visit to the Agadir Synagogue, the Rabbi David Ben Baroukh Mausoleum and the Mellah of Inezgane,” said President of the Governance for Development and Association Association. communication, Ghizlane Cheggar.

For its part, Zhor Rehihil, curator of the Museum of Moroccan Judaism, said the institute is participating in this forum with a photo exhibition of the Jewish historic sites of the Kingdom, including worship and cemeteries, that emphasize the role of this cultural event in the improvement Jewish Amazigh heritage as part of the Moroccan identity.