First flight of the Boeing 777X series for Thursday: sources

After months of delays, Boeing plans the first flight for its new 777X long range on Thursday

After months of delay on a developing aircraft, Boeing plans the first flight for the new 777X long range on Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said today.

Progress on the 777X is coming as Boeing’s broader outlook remains louder than the crisis surrounding the 737 MAX, which has been deep since March after two deadly crashes.

The date for the first flight, a key step before Boeing sought federal certification on the new wider aircraft, could still slip depending on the weather, according to sources.

The aerospace giant also wants to raise at least $ 10 billion from top banks because of the increased costs associated with the MAX situation, bank sources told AFP.

The 777X was originally designed for summer 2019 but was delayed due to a number of problems, including a new engine developed by General Electric.

The flight is scheduled to take place in Seattle, according to sources.

A spokesman for the US Federal Aviation Service said the flight 777X was soon expected “but the timetable depends solely on Boeing”.

There were 340 orders for the 777X, mainly from giants like Emirates, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways. The airplane is a competitive choice for the Airbus A350.

If all goes well with the first flight, then Boeing will submit documents to the FAA as part of the official certification process, which includes a test flight.

Boeing is now showing early 2021 the first commercial deliveries of the airplane, later than the mid-2020 targeting schedule.

The development of the long-haul aircraft, which can take between 384 and 426 passengers, was hit in September when the fuselage of the aircraft split during a durability test.

MAX costs continue to rise

In the meantime, Boeing is seeking about $ 10 billion in loans to meet the swelling cost of MAX. Those costs have reached $ 9.2 billion as of the company’s disclosures so far, but the number is expected to be higher when the company reports earnings later this month.

The Boeing MAX bill includes compensation for airlines for delayed deliveries and loss of services on thousands of MAX flights, legal settlement of victims, storage and maintenance of hundreds of MAX aircraft manufactured but not delivered and cost management. during the MAX program in the period before Boeing completely stopped production.

Boeing has so far received assurances of approximately $ 6 billion in loans from top banks. The team includes JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

Moody’s in December lowered Boeing’s credit rating after the company announced it would halt production at MAX due to delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the airplane.

Last week, Moody’s questioned Boeing for further downgrades, citing continued uncertainty about the company’s prospects after production shutdowns, and after Boeing adopted training simulators for MAX pilots, a move that could allow commercial return of aircraft.

Boeing shares fell 0.6 percent to $ 322.21 early next year.

