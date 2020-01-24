A final year student at a private university in Owo, Ondo state, Achievers University was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a Federal High Court sitting in Akure.

Student, Fisayo Adetoro, who was in the first class, was also fined one million naira after being found guilty of identity theft, forgery and money laundering .

Adetoro was arrested on January 18, 2017, on six counts, but pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The accused, who was at 4.5 Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA), was found guilty by judge Folashade Olubanjo of the Federal High Court 1, Akure, in a criminal case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Offenses Commission , EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

The allegations, according to the prosecution’s file, include falsely representing Bawa Mohammed Sanni to defraud his victims to the tune of thousands of US dollars.

He was also accused of using the false name to register for a Nigerian driver’s license bearing his photo, as well as money laundering reaching millions of naira.

The EFCC, represented by Dr. Ben Ubi and Sanusi Galadanchi, called five witnesses, including two victims of his money laundering activities, to prove his case, while the accused called three witnesses.

After weighing the arguments on both sides, the presiding judge found Adetoro guilty in four of the six counts.

Judge Olubanjo, however, considered the accused for a suspended sentence of six months of community service.

The judge conceded to his lawyer’s pleadings which were based on his health, academic performance and the fact that he had reimbursed all the money he fraudulently collected.

The conditional sentence, according to the court, would only be maintained if he carefully observed the days.

The judge also warned that if he is absent one day during the six-month period, the initial sentence will be fully served.