ORLANDO, Fla. – First aiders have free entry to Madame Tussauds Orlando and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium for a limited time.

Madame Tussauds, Sea Life offers free entry for first aiders

First aiders receive a 50 percent discount on admission for up to 4 guests

The deal is available until February 14th

The offer is available until February 14th at the International Drive attractions.

First aiders – police, fire brigade, rescue workers and 911 operators – are entitled to a free day ticket for both attractions. You must present a valid identity card or a valid membership card of the professional organization at the ticket counter.

In addition to free entry, first aiders receive a 50 percent discount on entry for up to four guests.

Madame Tussauds Orlando shows wax replicas of famous people, including actors, musicians, athletes and historical figures. The Sea Life Orlando Aquarium includes exhibits with a variety of marine animals, including sharks, sea turtles, jellyfish and more.