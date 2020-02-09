First aiders cut the car open to save the victim of the Bedford County accident

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Firefighters and paramedics closed part of US Route 221 in Bedford County on Sunday morning to rescue a person trapped in a car accident.

On Sunday, February 9, at 7:11 a.m., the volunteer forest fire department said they would block the lanes north on Route 221 while on a multiple vehicle accident at the Thomas Jefferson Road intersection and Forest Road responded.

*** MVA WITH ENTRAPMENT ***

Thomas Jefferson Road and Forest Road

Engine 51 Rescue 5 Command 5 Utility 5 Medic 14-5 & 5-5 County 10

Northbound 221 is closed. pic.twitter.com/pByRs7iQXL

– Forest Vol Fire Dept (@ FVFD51) February 9, 2020

The department announced on Facebook at 7:46 a.m. that the crews had to cut an accident victim out of a vehicle before transporting the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

