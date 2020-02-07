Black History Month is extra special this year because the honor for our many contributions goes beyond the realms of this planet and reaches for the first time ever to the realms of space.

The first African-American astronaut in the country, Major Robert H. Lawrence Jr., will be remembered with the name of a space station capsule to be launched in the International Space Station on Sunday 9 February.

Newly titled the “S. Robert H. Lawrence” the once 13th Northrop Gruman Cyngus will honor the legacy of Major Lawrence, a graduated chemistry from Bradley University.

Major Lawrence, born in Chicago in 1935, graduated from high school at the age of 16, eventually obtained her Ph.D. in chemistry and went on to a legendary career as an accomplished officer and pilot with the US Air Force. The first black astronaut ever flew with test flights that gathered information about the landing performance of some NASA space runways. Lawrence’s legacy has solidified over the past 32 years, especially after being selected for the US Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory (MOL) program in June 1967.

Unfortunately, six months later, Lawrence was tragically killed while aboard an F-104 Starfighter supersonic fighter jet. With few details about his premature death, his name and contributions, they have remained virtually unknown for years.

Northrop Gruman, a global aerospace and defense company, issued a statement saying: “Lawrence made the ultimate sacrifice to the space program. Although his career was shortened, he paved the way for future generations of space pioneers of all races, emphasizing the need for diversity and integration throughout the industry. “

The S.S. Robert Lawrence not only supplies supplies and equipment for the Expedition 61 and 62 crew of the space station, but also supports combustion experiments.

(Photo by Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

