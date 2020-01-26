by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

BEDFORD, Virginia (WFXR) – While members of the Bedford community continue to mourn the loss of the old college, the Bedford Fire Department continues to investigate the scene of the alleged arson.

On Saturday January 25, officials from the Bedford Fire Department brought a drone to the old college so they could build a map of the structure from the ground and from the sky. Authorities say the photos taken from the drone for damage assessment will be used for both historical and investigative purposes.

“We were here today to collect more data, more photos, if you will. The main focus was a historic benchmark, “said Curtis Marshall of the Bedford Fire Department. “We also wanted to create a map of the incident so that we can have a 3D rendering or 3D model and just additional images for us historically and in case investigators need it too.”

According to the department, the fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews were initially dispatched to the former Bedford Middle School just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 23. WFXR News provided continuous coverage of the fire throughout the day.

At 9:45 a.m.Thursday, WFXR News announced that about 45 firefighters from four or five different stations are expected to remain on site for several hours, although the fire is already 95% contained. Due to the age of the building, authorities say the fire spread quickly and caused heavy damage.

Local organizations and community members provided first responders with food and water throughout the day to keep their spirits up while they worked to put out the fire. However, the loss of this historic building echoed throughout the city and the National D-Day Memorial Foundation due to the legacy of the Bedford Boys, who attended the former Bedford Middle School when it was a high school. .

At 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Bedford police chief F. Todd Foreman told WFXR News that the fire was intentionally started. Within an hour, the Bedford Police Service released surveillance photos of the person suspected of setting fire to the property.

Bedford police obtained images of a person who started the Bedford Middle School fire from surveillance footage, January 23, 2020. (Photo: courtesy Bedford Police Service)

Firefighters returned to school early in the morning on Friday, January 24, when pockets of fire rekindled, causing a small fire in the library, which was held at 5.55 a.m.

Authorities said at a press conference with the Bedford Police Department on Friday afternoon that they had received nearly 100 pieces of advice regarding the person who allegedly set the fire.

The crews confirmed that they had secured the walls of the structure and a K-9 unit from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was sent inside to search for an accelerator. Unit K-9 discovered the presence of an unknown accelerator, which allowed the police to confirm that it was an active arson attack.

If you have any information about the fire or the person on the surveillance photos, please contact the Bedford Blackford Police investigator at (540) 587-6011 or the George Fire investigator at (434) 566-7905 .

