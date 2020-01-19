Firefighters react to three morning accidents due to icy roads

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: jan 19, 2020 / 11:52 am EST / Updated: jan 19, 2020 / 11:52 am EST

(Photo: courtesy Concord Volunteer Fire Department)

CONCORD, Virginia (WFXR) – Before the sun even rose on Sunday morning, Concord volunteer firefighters responded to three motor vehicle accidents caused by ice on the road.

According to a member of the Concord Volunteer fire department, first responders were initially dispatched to an accident involving a single vehicle at 4:41 a.m. on Mount Athos. The representative said that the accident had caused only minor damage and no injuries.

While at the scene of the first accident, the crews were reportedly alerted to an accident on Richmond Road at 5:13 a.m. Once the units finished cleaning the first scene, they arrived on the scene. scene of the second accident to find significant damage to a vehicle that had been traveling on the road. The department representative said the driver was transported to the local hospital for minor injuries.

At 6:30 am, the representative indicated that units had intervened in another accident along Richmond Road. The crews report that the vehicle suffered only minor damage and did not cause any injuries.

According to the Concord Volunteer Fire Department, the three accidents occurred within half a mile of each other and were caused by slippery, icy roads.

In a Sunday morning Facebook article, the department warns motorists of the dangers of winter travel: “Remember to always be careful when driving in freezing conditions and slow down and move if you see flashing lights on the side of the road. ”

