Firefighter's Family Members Who Fell Into The Elevator Shaft Talk About His Recovery - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – A firefighter from South Florida is on the mend after a terrifying fall.

7News spoke to David Gonzalez’s wife and nephew, who toppled an elevator shaft in Bal Harbor on January 14.

“We are very proud of him, you know,” said Alejandra Gonzalez, David’s wife. “That’s what he likes to do.”

The experienced firefighter is currently recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“It’s unfortunate that this had to happen,” said Gonzales, “and it’s not something you prepare for every morning when you say goodbye in the morning.”

Gonzalez fell several meters after responding to an emergency call with a man stuck in an elevator.

“He broke both legs in several places,” said Terrence Dolan, Fire Rescue Lt. Miami-Dade. “He broke his shoulder very badly and has several injuries to his face, but he is moving in the right direction for all injuries, thank goodness.”

Dolan and Gonzalez at the same time started working for the fire department almost 18 years ago.

Gonzalez is Dolan’s uncle.

“He has spent his entire career and life helping others,” Dolan said, “so I mean if he gets hurt, he gets hurt that way.”

The Gonzalez family is grateful for the support they have received from the public.

“I’m finishing some operations right now so he has a long way to go,” Gonzalez said. “I mean, it’ll take at least a couple of years, I think.”

There is still no evidence of how Gonzalez fell.

“We still don’t know exactly how it happened. It’s still being investigated,” said Dolan. “We’re just glad he’s here with us to fight another day.”

Gonzalez’s family has so far received just over $ 45,000 in donations through a GoFundMe campaign while the firefighter is recovering.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.