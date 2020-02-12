Firefighter from South Florida was injured in an accident in Bali

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida firefighter was recently injured in an accident in Indonesia and now his loved ones are trying their best to get him home.

Michael Hughes is a Pompano Beach firefighter for a year and is located at Station 63.

“Always a smile on his face, always happy to be here,” said Battalion chief Richard Cupo. “He has a very important impact on the department in a very positive way.”

Hughes’ family said he was on an excursion with friends on the Indonesian island of Bali when he somehow fell over a railing and sank about 30 feet, damaged his spine, broke every rib on his left, pierced his lungs and a large cut on his head.

“It has just been heartbreaking,” said his mother, Lorene Parker.

Hughes is now heavily medicinal and does not clearly remember the accident.

His insurance company paid for him to go to a certain hospital, but his family said the medical care was poor, so they transferred him to a private hospital.

They said his insurance company won’t pay for his care now.

“Because he is abroad, they do not accept his insurance,” said the older brother of the fireman, Patrick Hughes.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise $ 250,000 to pay for Hughes medical care and fly him back to the United States to continue his treatment.

“We are looking into potential in a week before he can even come home, given the medical attention he is receiving now and the recovery time that will be needed,” said Patrick Hughes.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $ 46,000.

