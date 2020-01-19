Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A resting Portland firefighter was stabbed in an alleged random attack in a Portland bar.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kingston Sports Bar & Grill near Southwest Morrison Street and West Burnside Street.

Witnesses described hearing people screaming in the front corner of the restaurant. They said the victim was seated in a booth right by the window when a man brandishing a knife entered the business and stabbed the victim in the chest.

Police say the victim was cut on the upper arm and torso. People inside the restaurant said that the victim was able to keep the pressure on his injury and that he was alert and speaking when the emergency teams arrived.

Investigators said the victim was a lieutenant from Portland Fire & Rescue and a 20-year veteran in that department. They said he was at the restaurant with his family at the time of the attack.

The victim is expected to survive, police say. He was taken to hospital and it was initially announced that he would need surgery, but that was not the case in the end.

A Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson said Sunday that the injured firefighter was released from the hospital.

Officers said the attack appeared to be random.

Witnesses described the suspect as a homeless person with mental health problems.

Police said the suspect left the area before the police arrived. The police searched for the suspect but did not locate him.

Police are not releasing a suspicious description at this time. They say that the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

No arrests were made and no additional information was available.

Portland police assault detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the circumstances of the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or Jeff .Sharp @ portlandoregon.gov. The file number is 20-20370.

