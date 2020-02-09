Fire, thieves turn family life upside down News

OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) – A family in Ottawa whose home was set on fire last month and has been given temporary shelter, is now fighting to prevent unwanted guests from plundering their property.

On Saturday, Greg Payne of KCTV5 investigated how a message on social media unfortunately caused more problems for the family.

The house where Marty Graham lived in Ottawa for the last eight years, burned down at the end of January,

“I’m still a bit in shock,” he said. “In the morning, my granddaughter woke us up and said there was a fire in the attic.”

Marty, who has a disability, lived in the house with his daughter, son-in-law and four grandchildren. Fortunately they were all able to escape.

“We were sitting here in the driveway and watched it burn,” he recalled.

Since then, the family has been divorced and they live in temporary reception centers. However, Marty checks his house every day.

“We had someone break into the house a few days after the fire and took kind of what they wanted,” he said.

What made it worse was that Marty’s brother accidentally posted a message on Facebook stating that items at the property were free to pick up.

“When I said we were done, away from here, he misunderstood what the” done “actually was,” Marty explained. “We were done” there is nothing left. “We are” done with the property. “

Unfortunately, that miscommunication made Marty’s home an even bigger target.

Marty’s brother immediately took over the post and the Ottawa police posted a warning advising people not to take items, but much damage has already been done. TVs, radios, Blu-ray players and more have all been stolen.

“We just hope that the good people out there can get up and help,” he said. “I want to bring my family back together.”

That’s right; with everything that has been taken and still has not been returned, the only real thing Marty wants is his family back.

“That’s the most important thing for me,” he said. “I need my grandchildren. I don’t sleep very well, never. Now it’s even worse. “

While Marty is looking for an affordable three-bedroom apartment before the temporary shelter ends on April 23, hopeful people can lend him a hand with donations of food, clothing, diapers or money.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.