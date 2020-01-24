Fire Damages Part of Franklin County Conveyor Belt

ROCKY MOUNT, Virginia (WFXR) – Part of a treadmill was damaged in a car explosion at a facility in Franklin County.

The call arrived just after 12 a.m. An OmniSource Corporation employee called saying that there was a large fire in the building located at block 700 of Commerce Road.

A car was on the treadmill to be shredded when a fuel tank in the vehicle exploded. Several units responded to the industrial fire.

The crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours. No one was injured in the fire. Building workers hope to return to work this evening.

