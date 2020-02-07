FIR ends up against AAP about ‘Sholay’ Spoof video with Amit Shah as ‘Gabbar’

The complaint claimed that the spoof video is being widely projected and distributed to influence the voters of Delhi.



updated:February 7, 2020, 10:39 PM IST

New Delhi: An FIR was registered against the Aam Aadmi party via a spoof video of the popular Bollywood movie “Sholay” showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah as “Gabbar” and three BJP leaders as dacoits, police said on Friday.

The FIR was registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on January 25 about the complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party, they said.

In his complaint, the BJP claimed that the spoof video of the famous scene from the Bollywood movie “Sholay” was edited by the AAP and widely distributed on social media and YouTube with the intention of “damage, humiliation and degradation” “the image of the party.

It claimed that the spoof video is projected and distributed on a large scale to influence the voters of Delhi.

According to the complaint, the spoof video shows BJP leaders – Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Gautam Gambhir – as dacoits.

A photo of Shah is also superimposed on the face of ‘Gabbar’ in the iconic film. Police said a case was registered and they are investigating the case.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi meeting take place on Saturday and the results will be announced on 11 February.

