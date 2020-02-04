Finneas reveals strange sound effects in “villain”

From the eerie and sometimes weird aesthetics of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” It is obvious that Billie Eilish and her producer brother Finneas O’Connell have an affinity for unusual sound effects in the music that they do together.

Some of them are obvious, such as sipping an Invisalign removal that the album starts with, or the office dialog that prevails in “my strange addiction”. But as O’Connell recently revealed in his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the siblings have become particularly creative with some unusual noises with which they produce beats.

“[Billie] was at the dentist and they were like grueling,” said O’Connell, noting that he and his sister were both wearing Invisalign. “Whatever ASMR is, it’s the opposite of it … She came home from one of these appointments and said, ‘I recorded it.’ And I said, “Great!” And we did it right to bury a friend. “

The whirring sound of a dental drill can be heard via “Bury a Friend” and helps the track to its particularly threatening sound. But that was not all. O’Connell also explained that the bad guy hi-hat ticks are indeed another common element.

“When you are on a street corner in Australia, you push the button and then when the” Walk “sign lights up, you hear such a rhythmic sound that I loved,” he said. “It has something like a groove.”

And lo and behold, this driving “groove” helps to unravel the “evil”. It’s surprising what other everyday sounds are hidden in Eilish’s music, and O’Connell’s Grammy Producer of the Year is all the more deserved.

Watch O’Connell’s interview with Fallon and listen to the strange noises below.

