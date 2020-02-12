FINNEAS on the sweeping of the Grammys, foot scrubs and the next Billie Eilish album

Do you feel that something has changed since winning?

I have felt no change from the receiving end of my life. It sounds bad to measure yourself, but I have a lot of fraud syndrome in my life. Do I deserve to be here? It is definitely present in a place like the Grammys. So this lifelong dream has happened. Big. Let me focus on different things in my life. I’m not going to say, “We’ll win again in two years.” I have already received the t-shirt. Check it.

I saw that you did a foot scrub after the show.

It is so gross. It’s a two-week, gradual process. You put your feet in a chemical solution and then the skin shakes like a snake for two weeks. It is so gross. Every time I take off my shoes and socks, I have to take them off. It’s such a good example of where you arrive when you’re in a relationship with someone – I’ve been with my girl for a year and a half and here we are.

I only know that because my friend told me to watch Claudia’s videos [Finneas’ girlfriend]. How do you find out how much of yourself you will share, especially now that so many more eyes are on what you are doing?

I love their videos. I feel pretty elusive and now there is real documentation of my life. It’s a good thing, but it’s definitely an adjustment. It’s really respectful and intuitive when I don’t want to be filmed. It won’t always keep the camera running. Your videos are not as great as many YouTube channels.

The advantage is that I never film anything – I have no philosophy about it. But it’s just not one of my strengths. As much as I am a creator of music, I am not a photographer. She has an eye. Especially when there is a significant event like Coachella, she documents it beautifully. I am grateful for that, because if it were up to me, there would be no evidence.

So you’re the producer of the year – but who were your producers of the year?

Louis Bell was the producer of the year. Motherfucker did everything. And he’s such a cool guy. Before the nominations I said: “Of course Louis Bell will be nominated. I could be, but Louis will win it. “And then he wasn’t even nominated. Bizarre. He means a lot to me. Ricky [Reed] did a lot of cool things and I love what Rostam did on Clairo’s record. Ariel Rechstaid did a great job on the Vampire Weekend album. And I love James Blake’s album and all of the production on it.

Do you agree that the best kind of producer is the one who is most likely to make the artist sound like himself?

I definitely agree. That’s how I rank producers and it’s a criticism that I’m going to throw at people who are very talented but not invisible. I don’t mean physically invisible, but musically. You should work with an artist and take their best shot, not your best shot when they sing on it. That is always the goal. Hopefully people will see that when I make a record with another artist. When I record with Tove Lo, this song should sound like a Tove Lo song, not a Billie song.

When I started producing Billie’s stuff, I wasn’t asked to work with anyone else, and people said “that’s the FINNEAS sound”. No, that’s the Billie sound. I’m just the guy who works on it with her, and just because I’m working on someone’s record doesn’t mean that he’ll sound like her.