New Delhi: In order to protect the prudent commercial decision of the bankers, the government has made a series of decisions, including the elimination of the personal responsibilities of MD and CEO of PSB for compliance in the treatment of high-value fraud committed by bank officials .

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has delegated powers to the Boards of public sector lenders to establish an appropriate mechanism to ensure compliance with the various deadlines established in the RBI and CVC circulars, according to an official statement.

“Similarly, the 2015 DFS instructions regarding the mandatory fraud examination for all NPA accounts that exceed 50 crore rupees have been aligned with the CVC circular of January 15, 2020, whereby all these cases Suspect fraud should initially be referred to the Advisory Board for Bank and Financial Fraud (ABBFF) headed by former Supervisory Commissioner TM Bhasin, “he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman repeatedly assured bankers that adequate measures would be taken to protect honest business decisions made by them and a distinction would be made between genuine business failures and guilt.

There is a widespread fear that bankers may be arrested for their commercial decision in good faith to go wrong. To calm the worries, the finance minister had assured the bankers that a distinction would be made between genuine commercial failures and guilt last month in a meeting with the heads of public sector banks (PSB), which was also attended by the CBI Director

He had also told the bankers that the CBI will have discussions and workshops with bank officials from the level of surveillance officers, senior managers to general managers to explain and eliminate the apprehension of their minds.

Taking into account the complexities involved in the business decisions of managers in public sector companies, the Central Commission of Vigilance created the Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Fraud (ABBFF) for a mandatory first-level examination of alleged fraud that exceeds Rs 50 million, involving public servants equivalent in rank to GMs and above, before investigations or investigations begin.

To raise staff morale and reduce the margin of harassment, Sitharaman had also ordered the heads of public sector banks to clear long-standing surveillance cases against their officials for alleged bad practices.

Banks should form a panel headed by a general manager and should make the decision to follow the case with a schedule or close the file of pending surveillance cases for a long time, he had instructed.

In line with the decision taken at the meeting, the Ministry of Finance separately ordered the banks on January 27 to establish a committee of senior officials to monitor the progress of pending disciplinary and internal surveillance cases since the procedural delay, on the one hand, it negatively affects employee morale and, on the other, they generate inefficiencies in the system.

Therefore, he said, each bank should establish a committee of senior officials to review pending disciplinary and internal surveillance cases and deadlines to reduce delays in deciding such cases.

As part of this government effort, Section 17A was incorporated into the Corruption Prevention Act, which requires prior permission before initiating the investigation against a public servant, he said.

These measures taken will improve the sentiment among bankers and help them make credit decisions to boost the economic slowdown.

