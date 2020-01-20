Dear readers,

Today I’m saying goodbye to my usual format to let you know my greatest wish for the new year and the next decade: that we as a nation come together to unlock the enormous power of financial literacy.

When asked about financial literacy, most people think of a classroom with lessons in budgeting, credit and debt, and maybe even an introduction to investing. And they’re right – a financial knowledge course can teach all of this.

But there is so much more. Fundamentally, financial literacy is about creating equal opportunities for all, regardless of socio-economic background. It is about overcoming the barriers between belongings and goods. It is an effective social justice tool that can provide people of all economic backgrounds with the knowledge, skills and training they need to succeed in an increasingly complex and competitive world.

For example, think of the student who grows up and believes college is off the table because it’s too expensive. Or the young worker who refused a job because of bad credit reports. Or the woman who is in an abusive relationship because her husband controls the family allowance.

These are just a few examples of the insidious ways in which lack of financial literacy can undermine a person’s full potential. These examples also illustrate the opposite – the life-changing force that can occur when a person knows that they have the skills and knowledge they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones.

Basic financial education and college access

I was discouraged to hear from the Prosperity organization. Now that a significant percentage of low-income families have decided that college is out of the question when their child is only three years old.

I can’t help comparing the chances of this child to that of a child from a wealthy family who, at the same age, is nursed to enter a prestigious preschool, which then acts as a launch pad for an elite education. The doors of opportunity open for one child and slam for the other. The inequality is striking and unacceptable.

According to a study by finaid.org, at least 1.7 million students fail to submit FAFSA grants each year because they mistakenly consider themselves ineligible. Others go over their heads with debt and don’t understand the size or timing of payments. And in the worst case, almost 4 million students drop out of school each year without a degree.

Financial competence and willingness to work

Did you know that bad credit reports can prevent you from finding a job, getting a promotion, or even maintaining your current job? In fact, more and more employers are using the credit check for background checks, which can have an overwhelming impact on hiring practices and promotion.

Due to the recent changes, the Department of Defense will now continuously monitor the financial status of service members with security checks. Bad credit, excessive debt, uncorrected credit report errors, or bankruptcies can jeopardize security checks, operational readiness, or transportation for military personnel.

Financial literacy and domestic abuse

According to the National Network on Ending Domestic Violence (NNEDV), financial abuse occurs in 99 percent of cases of domestic abuse. Think about it; Money is power for perpetrators. By depriving your partner of access to money, you are also depriving them of their ability to take care of themselves or make decisions in their own interest.

The NNEDV also reports that the victims find it difficult to leave an abusive relationship for the same reason. Because they have become dependent on the perpetrator, they may lack the resources, knowledge and trust to break the cycle.

Financial abuse can be overt or subtle and can take many forms, from banning the victim to work, controlling all the money and granting an “allowance” to the victim, to completely stealing large debts from shared accounts. While financial literacy is not a cure for such a potentially devastating and complicated series of crimes, it is an effective tool to protect yourself and a way to a better future.

Common topics

Several threads combine these three examples.

First, they all show that financial literacy can make the difference between opportunity and adversity. A bright child who is denied education, a skilled worker who is denied work, or a person who is in an abusive relationship simply does not have as many options to improve their lives.

Second, financial literacy means that we do not necessarily have access to money, but rather to the important information that we all need to be successful in the modern world – be it at school, at work, or in our private lives. A child who was unfamiliar with the basics of money management at home or at school has a significant disadvantage when entering the real world of paying tuition, looking for a job, or leading an independent life.

Third, the key value of financial literacy is not just knowing how to buy a car or house, but also how to deal with a financial situation. I compare it to the value of training in the liberal arts in that financial training teaches you how to think, how to access a situation, put it in context, and weigh up your options. It will help you adopt an analytical mindset regardless of the situation you are in.

Taken together, these benefits result in perhaps the most important benefit of all: you have the confidence you need throughout your life to set priorities, set goals, and make smart financial and personal decisions that support those values.

A look into the future

When I look at the ever growing and mature universe of financial education, I am optimistic. I have been personally involved in financial literacy programs for over 20 years and feel that we are at a turning point.

First, we are making progress in our schools. North Carolina is now the 20th state that requires financial literacy for students who also need teacher training.

Powerful organizations such as the SIFMA foundation (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) and the GFLEC (Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center), DonorsChoose and the Jump-Tart coalition for personal financial literacy all make important contributions to improving and achieving financial literacy increasing number of people.

I am particularly proud of our Money Matters: Make It Count cooperation program, which is offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Since the program was launched in 2004, more than a million teenagers in over 1,300 clubs across the country have become familiar not only with basic financial concepts but also with the practical reality of dealing with credit and debt and paying tuition.

Taken together, these and other innovative and effective programs at our schools, workplaces, and communities are a critical mass. After 20 years, I can finally say that we as a nation understand that investing in financial literacy is an investment in ourselves and in each other.

In a new decade, we all deserve nothing less.

See also: How Penny Pinchin’s mother, who stays at home, paid Tracie Fobes $ 37,000 in debt in two years – here are her top tips for getting out of debt

Daily parade

Celebrity interviews, prescriptions and health tips are delivered to your inbox.

Do you have a personal financing question? Email us on (Email protected), Carrie cannot answer questions directly, but your topic could be considered for a future article. For more updates, follow Carrie on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

disclosure:

The Charles Schwab Foundation is a non-profit, private 501 (c) (3) foundation that is not part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. or its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation.

The information provided here is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as an individual recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor must review an investment strategy for their particular situation before making an investment decision.

All opinions are subject to change without notice if market conditions change. The third-party data contained herein comes from sources that are considered reliable. However, no liability can be accepted for the correctness, completeness and reliability of the content.

COPYRIGHT 2018 CHARLES SCHWAB & CO., INC. MEMBER SIPC. (0120-9U2E)