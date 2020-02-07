Financial costs helped prevent Mets from trading as a cracker

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sport

The New York Mets have often been criticized for not making the kind of big moves that high-income teams make. Unfortunately for fans of Mets, the reputation that they are too tight with money may have cost them a chance to buy Francisco Lindor or Starling Marte this season.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have given an important impetus this winter to act for Lindor. While New York indicated that the costs of prospects prevented them from acquiring the star shortstop, others said the financial costs played a major role.

Lindor owes $ 17.5 million this season and will be eligible for arbitration next season. Mookie Betts set the off-season record for a player in their final year of arbitration at $ 27 million and the Cleveland star shortstop could earn $ 25 plus million next year.

The Mets were also strongly associated with Marte this season, a transaction that would have met the team’s need for a midfielder. He owes $ 11.5 million for the coming season, with a buyout of $ 2.5 million for 2021.

The contract turned out to be a problem for the Mets, who reportedly wanted the Pittsburgh Pirates to take back the $ 9 million salary from Jed Lowrie or the $ 11 million contract from Yoenis Cespedes.

The Mets also weighed heavily the costs of sacrificing more top perspectives and the money spent on free-agent pitchers. However, it is clear that owner Fred Wilpon feels uncomfortable when spending the big money when it can make a difference in a big step.

Mets fans hoped these days would be behind them in the coming years with billionaire Steve Cohen on their way to buy the team. With sales off, fans continue to wonder if Wilpon’s narrow pockets prevent the Mets from reaching their potential.