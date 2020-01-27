The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Literally a month has passed since then Pussycat Dolls gave us a reason to live again by starting their reunion on X Factor: Celebrity. During an elaborately choreographed set Nicole Scherzinger and Co. premiered their comeback single “React” live. And even though they promised that the full song would be released “soon”, we waited a long time for it. Fortunately, we learned more today (January 26th). While most of us watched the Grammys, the group released the final cover of the title and release date.

“React” is coming on February 7th and fans will be happy to know that every member of PCD has both eyes on the cover. There is no word yet, but I hope the related video appears next to the song. According to the member Ashley RobertsIt shows a kind of water splash as a tribute to its first performance as a newly reformed group. Interestingly, this means the dolls will be featured in the next two New Music Friday lineups. Treat yourself to a remix of “Genetics” this week Meghan Trainors new album Treat Myself.

Check out the “React” art on PCD’s Instagram as we count the days, hours, minutes and seconds until the bop has fully arrived.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dY09peNVVLc (/ embed)

