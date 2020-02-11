“Finally! Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World tease” Fall On Me “video

From Dua Lipa to Xtina, we count the best songs of 2019.

Christina Aguilera reunited with A big wide world 2019 and casually dropped one of the best songs of the year. An English cover by Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli “Fall On Me”, the thrilling ballad is about love in all its forms – be it parental, romantic or spiritual. “Fly like a cannonball directly to my soul, tear me apart and feel whole,” AGBW introduces the song. “I’m ready to fight to feel something new, to know what it’s like to share a room with you.”

“I want to believe in a world that we cannot see, millions of particles pass through me,” sings the pop symbol over delicate piano keys. “And I know that there is a meaning, I feel it, I swear it – I cannot see the future, but I know that it is there.” The employees then come together in the soaring chorus: “Fall on me, with open arms. “It’s a powerful, emotional pop moment that deserves a lot more attention. Fortunately, it could finally be received thanks to an upcoming music video that offers a stunning look and a winter set.

Check out the video teasers from Christina and A Great Big World.

