Final preparations are underway as the Super Bowl LIV event opens nearby

MIAMI – With the teams, the Super Bowl LIV is getting closer and South Florida is preparing for the big game and the corresponding party scene.

The Kansas City Chief and the San Francisco 49ers fight for the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2nd.

While the game is still a few weeks away, there’s a lot going on all over South Florida.

Events, concerts and interactive entertainment for fans of all ages take place in different areas of South Florida.

In Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, the free Super Bowl Live event gets visitors on the energy track.

Super Bowl LIV is the 11th time the big game was played in South Florida, more than anywhere else.

“We’re celebrating the way to 11th,” said Rey Martinez of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. “A lot of culture, a lot of entertainment and of course a good party.”

At the Miami Beach Convention Center, employees are on the move just a few days before the Super Bowl Experience opens.

“We have a lot of truss, rigging, grass and carpeting,” said Nicki Ewell, director of NFL Events.

There will be half a million square feet of interactive fun that will open on Saturday, like Super Bowl Live.

“If you don’t have a ticket to the game, this is your Super Bowl,” said Ewell.

Participating in the NFL Experience on January 25, 26, and 29 will cost $ 20.

After January 30, prices will rise to $ 40.

Children under the age of 12 are free every day.

