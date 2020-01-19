The final of season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow is in production and the title of the episode is hilarious.

Now that the Crossover event Crisis On Infinite Earths has ended, Legends of Tomorrow can officially debut its fifth season this coming season. It is expected that this season will present the Legends of Tomorrow related to the effects of being famous, as well as the crossover in which they have participated. And although the first official episode of the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow has not yet been broadcast, we already know the title of the final of season five!

In a brand new tweet from executive producer Keto Shimizu in which the script page of the final is presented, we learned that the final of season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow will continue the tradition of mouth-watering episode titles. Below you can view the title for the final of season five of Legends of Tomorrow.

Finally, #LegendsOfTomorrow episode 515 is now in production! Our final is written by myself and @morganfaust and directed by @kevmock pic.twitter.com/WKFVgE3bYW

– Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) January 17, 2020

‘Swan Thong’ is clearly a play-on of ‘Swan Song’, in which this final of Legends of Tomorrow is considered something that is really beautiful. The episode is directed by Kevin Mock, one of the most productive directors of Legends of Tomorrow. And as expected, the final was written by Keto Shimizu and Morgan Faust.

Below you can view the synopsis for the season episode 5 of Legends of Tomorrow.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION – Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara loves the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew aboard the Waverider to film them while they investigate a strange new flash in the timeline. The legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to come from hell and that it might be harder than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it will not be easy to beat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also play the lead. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.

Source: Keto Shimizu

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe