Films about democracy shown at IIT Bombay protest against new rules

When the students marched to the director’s office, the director made no comments. An IIT Bombay student told the Free Press Journal: “The government cannot restrict our right to freedom of expression. If we have an opinion, we have the right to express it out loud. We as an institute should resist violence against fellow students instead of avoiding and remaining silent. “

Before January 26, students and faculty members of IIT Bombay conducted a 10-day series of lectures on the preamble to the constitution. Subsequently, all students of the institute received a circular by e-mail on January 28th to participate in “anti-national, anti-social or other undesirable activities” and other general hostel rules. Two days later, the administration published a clarification that the institute would not refuse to express peaceful views on an individual basis.

“We have now started film screenings on the subject of democracy in order to educate each other. We want to make the students aware of our rights and freedoms, ”said one student.

The students indicated that the institute management contradicted their own statements. Another student at IIT Bombay said, “If the institute does not refuse peaceful, individual expression, why don’t they allow us to participate or protest on campus? It is quite contradictory that we as individuals can take part in a protest and express our opinion. “The administration of IIT Bombay was not available for comment.

