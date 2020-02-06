Film from 1896 ‘scaled up’ to 2020 standards and the difference is huge

L’Arrivée d’un train and gare de La Ciotat was shot in 1896 (Catalog Lumiere)

At the end of the 19th century, a French filmmaker, Louis Lumière, made a 45-second clip of a train entering a station.

It was groundbreaking for his time and Lumière, along with his brother, became a pioneer in the field of films and making films in general.

According to a legend from the city, the film – called L’Arrivée d’un train and gare de La Ciotat – fled to the public from the room for fear that the train would come steaming through the screen.

But now, 124 years later, technology has continued and the grainy, black-and-white images clearly show their age. However, a YouTuber, named Denis Shiryaev, got hold of the film and ran it through an AI system to ‘scale up’ it.

The results speak for themselves.

Shiryaev used a neural network algorithm to remove the grainy appearance, flatten the frame rate and increase it and convert it to a much denser 4K resolution. The software uses an image database to expand the image with extra pixels for much more details.

Here is the original video:

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

And here is the 2020 4K version:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RYNThid23g (/ embed)

As you can see, the scaled-up version appears to have been shot on a smartphone or GoPro with actors in historical costumes.

Fortunately, we doubt that someone walks away from the screen, no matter how realistic filmmaking becomes in the 21st century.