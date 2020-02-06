Film from 1896 ‘scaled up’ to 2020 standards and the difference is huge

By
Nikki Berney
-
0
24
L’Arrivée d’un train and gare de La Ciotat was shot in 1896 (Catalog Lumiere)

At the end of the 19th century, a French filmmaker, Louis Lumière, made a 45-second clip of a train entering a station.

It was groundbreaking for his time and Lumière, along with his brother, became a pioneer in the field of films and making films in general.

According to a legend from the city, the film – called L’Arrivée d’un train and gare de La Ciotat – fled to the public from the room for fear that the train would come steaming through the screen.

But now, 124 years later, technology has continued and the grainy, black-and-white images clearly show their age. However, a YouTuber, named Denis Shiryaev, got hold of the film and ran it through an AI system to ‘scale up’ it.

The results speak for themselves.

Shiryaev used a neural network algorithm to remove the grainy appearance, flatten the frame rate and increase it and convert it to a much denser 4K resolution. The software uses an image database to expand the image with extra pixels for much more details.

Here is the original video:

And here is the 2020 4K version:

As you can see, the scaled-up version appears to have been shot on a smartphone or GoPro with actors in historical costumes.

Fortunately, we doubt that someone walks away from the screen, no matter how realistic filmmaking becomes in the 21st century.

