Officials combine ash, cement and discarded plastic to form about 5,000 bricks a day

Ash spread from the Philippine volcano mixes with plastic waste to make bricks in an inventive response to the country’s persistent pollution problems and frequent natural disasters.

The Taal volcano broke into life almost a week ago, sending tall columns of dust into the sky and leaving the nearby town of Binan coated in fine gray dust.

Environmentalists not only clean up the mess but decide to combine ash with sand, cement and discarded plastic to form about 5,000 bricks a day for local construction projects.

“Instead of stacking the cartridge somewhere, we can turn it into something useful and include plastic,” said Rodelio Lee, an environmental policy official.

The Philippines is facing a waste crisis, with a report last year saying it uses a “staggering” amount of disposable plastic, including about 60 billion rubbish bags a year.

It is also plagued by about 20 large storms a year and regular, powerful earthquakes that together kill hundreds of people each year.

Due to its location in the Pacific Fire Ring seismic activity zone, it also has periodic volcanic eruptions.

Thaler jets and 15km ash walls have sent more than 70,000 people to evacuation centers and triggered warnings that a much larger explosion could happen at any time.

With volcanic ash and plastic in abundance on offer, Binan officials see their work as a silver lining

With volcanic ash and plastic so abundant on offer, officials in Binan see their work as a silver lining.

“During these years, our creativity becomes evident,” said Binan Mayor Arman Dimaguila.

Philippine volcano shakes more, drops lava half a mile high

