In his main petition, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said the flight rights granted to the airline violated the government’s policy on foreign investment.

Updated:January 24, 2020, 4:37 PM IST

New Delhi: The Superior Court of Delhi ordered the Execution Directorate on Thursday to present a report on the status of its investigation in a money laundering case filed against some AirAsia India officials whose flight license has been challenged by the BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy.

A bank of the President of the Supreme Court, DN Patel, and Judge C Hari Shankar, made ED a part in Swamy’s petition in defiance of the airline’s flight license and the authorization of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB ) awarded to AirAsia, a joint venture of the Tata Group and the largest budget airline in Malaysia, AirAsia. Berhad

The court ordered the investigating agency to present its status report in a sealed cover before the next hearing date on May 14.

Swamy had previously urged the court to seek an ED report regarding his investigation.

In July of last year, it filed a petition to suspend the request for permission from the airline to operate international flights. The higher court had dismissed him.

He said that according to the policy, foreign investment was only allowed on existing airlines and was not intended to float or start a new airline, such as AirAsia India.

The Center has denied that there has been a violation of FDI standards by granting approval to AirAsia (India) Pvt Ltd. at low cost.

He had said that FDI was allowed in an existing airline, as well as in a new company.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which has also opposed the flight license granted to AirAsia, had previously claimed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was “turning a blind eye” to the matter.

