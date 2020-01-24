Fight marcados para o NWA Hard Times

An NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) implementation was carried out in Atlanta on January 24 and part of the GPB studios opened in Atlanta. Hard times, no qualification for the NWA World Television Championship.

O NWA Hard Times broadcasts part of the 00h in Portugal or 21h in Brazil for FITE TV. Subscreve aqui!

Estes são os combats marcados para o NWA Hard Times:

– NWA Heavyweight World Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon (Non-Title Match)

– NWA world champion for women, Allysin Kay against Thunder Rosa

– NWA National Champion Aron Stevens vs. Scott Steiner

– NWA World Tag Team Masters The Rock’n’Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) against James Storm & Eli Drake against The Wild Cards (Thom Latimer & Royce Isaacs) (Triple Threat Tag Team Match)

– Tim Storm vs. Ken Anderson (NWA World Television Championship tournament, first round game)

– Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross (game of the first round of the NWA World TV Championship tournament)

– Zicky Dice vs. Dan Maff (NWA World Television Championship tournament, first round game)

– The question mark against Trevor Murdoch (NWA World Cup tournament, game of the first round)

– Semifinals 1 do NWA World Television Championship tournament

– Semifinals 2 do NWA World Television Championship Tournament

– Final of the NWA World Television Championship tournament

Que expectativas tens para este NWA Hard Times?