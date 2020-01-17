The FIG bursts the room for all occasions. Non-occasions too, by the way. Take the latest single from the 19-year-old New York-based artist, “My Huggies,” for example, a song that prioritizes the most lazy day genre. It’s hard to get the sweatpants and frozen pizzas to be fancy, but the figure makes it easy, if not essential, in the midst of a Nico Sleator plush production.

“The song talks about the frenzy of watching TV at home and embraces the idea of ​​relaxing all day,” FIG told FADER. “I wanted a hymn for this cause, sometimes people think you don’t progress if you are just at home relaxing and doing nothing. But to be honest, I think we all need some of these Huggies sounded like a word to me that was so soft and comfortable. I didn’t realize until later that Huggies was a type of diaper that was sort of perfect for the song. ”

Listen to “My Huggies” and watch the FIG self-directed video for the song below.