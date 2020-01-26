FIFA's right to restrict players' earnings as fans continue to fund the sauce

According to Jonathan Barnett, agents will get an unfair – legally unfair – deal when new FIFA regulations come in that limit them to, among other things, a maximum of 10 percent of a transfer fee.

For example, if Gareth Bale moves for £ 80m, Barnett will have to settle for a meager £ 8m.

The heart is bleeding. We have to organize a whip round.

In addition to the 10 percent, they receive three percent of the player’s registration fee. Nevertheless, you have to take care of the poor putrefaction sufferers.

After all, Wagyu beef fillet alla Rossini at the Central London restaurant in Mayfair isn’t cheap, where Barnett broke bread with people like Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola last week.

Jorge Mendes (above) met colleagues Barnett and Mino Raiola in a fancy restaurant in London last week

(Image: SIPA USA / PA Images)

But as bitterly uncomfortable as their earnings may be, Barnett seems to have a point. To a very small extent.

The essence of his reasoning is that if players and clubs are happy with the current situation, why change it?

After all, it’s not FIFA’s money that pays for the good food of Mendes and his society.

No it is not. But it’s supporters’ money.

The money that is made available in particular by the elite clubs for the agent fees must be reclaimed.

In the year ending 31 January 2019, the Premier League clubs paid £ 260,664,118 to the agents

(Image: Corbis via Getty Images)

That is the way of the business world.

And the person at the end of the chain, no matter how many commercial deals a Manchester United or Barcelona sign has, is always the fan.

Always the punter.

Aside from the inconsistency of local clubs going down the pyramid, where do you think the money is supposed to come from?

SHE.

Liverpool alone spent £ 43m on brokerage fees between February 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019

(Image: Getty Images)

But you could say most of it will come from the money you get from TV deals.

And how do TV companies get the funds to finance their rights acquisition rights?

With flat subscription prices for YOU.

However, one could say that part of it will come about through lucrative jersey sponsorship agreements.

And how do sportswear companies get the money to fund kit deals?

Clubs make millions by jersey sales – but who could blame a Liverpool fan for wearing the jersey if the team is so successful?

(Image: Getty Images)

By charging £ 100 for a replica jersey.

You don’t have to buy a shirt, of course, but it’s hard to blame a Liverpool fan for wanting one at this glorious moment.

And they probably won’t mind that Liverpool spent £ 43,795,863 on brokerage fees between February 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019 alone.

We have all been told that this means more in Liverpool – they do not want to mention that it costs more.

In an ideal world, the big clubs would come together at their own choice and simply agree a limit for the agent’s payment across the board.

(Don’t forget, the higher the cut for an agent, the sharper it is for him or her – even though it is rare for her to do it – to get a player further.)

But that won’t happen.

The competition for top talent is too breakneck.

So the agents’ sauce train will continue to thunder and it is YOU who finances it.

That’s why FIFA did it right once.