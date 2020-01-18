Timo Werner’s December Player of the Month was released as the Squad Building Challenge in Berlin FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time!

Timo Werner SBC information

Here you will find all information about Timo Werner’s POTM-SBC, from the release dates to the SBC requirements to the total costs for SBC.

Release date: Friday January 17th – 3pm in the UK

Expiration date: Friday, February 14th January – 3pm in the UK

Requirement:

SQUAD 1: Bundesliga players: Min 1 | Squad rating: Min 85 | Team chemistry: min 75

Squad 2: Germany Players: Min 1 | Squad rating: Min 85 | Team chemistry: min. 65

Squad 3: Squad evaluation: Min 86 | Team chemistry: min 60

To view SBC solutions, visit FUTBIN,

SBC expenses: ~ 350,000 coins

Its worth it? Not for me. While it’s a great card, 350,000 is a lot of money to spend on a non-tradable ST, and with a number of big promotions pending, there are many better options for using the coins.

Timo Werner Stats & Player Analyzes

Timo Werner is definitely a top ST this year, with great pace, great shooting, etc., but this is a mistake for me.

When it comes to speed, it’s electrifying, with 98 acceleration and 97 sprint speed He feels in a straight line as one of the fastest cards in the game. 86 agility and 81 balance however, are slightly lower than you’d like for a card at this price.

In addition, Werner has only 3-fold skills and with a number of more meta-skills of 4-fold or higher, I would argue that Timo is lacking a lot in this department.

In terms of shooting, Timo has it all with everything that matters 95 finishing and 94 positioning, however 79 serenity is a problem for me and could cost some simple goals.

Timo Werner Squad-Links

With the links you are spoiled for choice when it comes to getting Werner into a team as a Bundesliga German.

If you want to lead a Bundesliga team, it fits perfectly, of course, but for those looking for strong connections, other Germans like it 86 Gnabry and 89 Reus look for great options, with 85 Sabitzer a great option from RB Leipzig.

